Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) CEO Jason Few Bought $197,890 of Shares

January 26, 2021 | About: FCEL +19.89%

CEO of Fuelcell Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Few (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of FCEL on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $17.99 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $197,890.

FuelCell Energy Inc is an integrated fuel cell company. It designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services ultra-clean, efficient stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. FuelCell Energy Inc has a market cap of $6.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.640000 with and P/S ratio of 67.42. FuelCell Energy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 36.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with FuelCell Energy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FCEL stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $17.99. The price of the stock has increased by 20.29% since.

