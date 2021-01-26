Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $907,333 of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 15,606 shares of AMRC on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $58.14 a share. The total sale was $907,333.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.750000 with a P/E ratio of 55.76 and P/S ratio of 2.88. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 15,606 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.49% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 10,951 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.44. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 33,262 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.46% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $58.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 110,783 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,539 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 31,774 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 59,474 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $55.73. The price of the stock has increased by 9.01% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $59.13. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

