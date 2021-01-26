Springworks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris Sold $2.7 million of Shares

COO of Springworks Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Badreddin Edris (insider trades) sold 32,000 shares of SWTX on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $84.07 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.930000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Saqib Islam sold 62,500 shares of SWTX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $78.55. The price of the stock has increased by 6.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SWTX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $84.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Chief Development Officer L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SWTX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $78.7. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

