Irobot Corp (IRBT) CEO Colin M Angle Sold $3.8 million of Shares

CEO of Irobot Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin M Angle (insider trades) sold 36,086 shares of IRBT on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $104.88 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava. iRobot Corp has a market cap of $3.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.400000 with a P/E ratio of 23.41 and P/S ratio of 2.72. iRobot Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated iRobot Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRobot Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Colin M Angle sold 36,086 shares of IRBT stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $104.88. The price of the stock has increased by 20.52% since.

CEO Colin M Angle sold 4,116 shares of IRBT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $99.53. The price of the stock has increased by 27% since.

CEO Colin M Angle sold 11,375 shares of IRBT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $87.92. The price of the stock has increased by 43.77% since.

CEO Colin M Angle sold 15,475 shares of IRBT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $80.17. The price of the stock has increased by 57.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of IRBT stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $92. The price of the stock has increased by 37.39% since.

