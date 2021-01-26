>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) President and COO William H Jr Rogers Sold $8.9 million of Shares

January 26, 2021 | About: TFC -1.59%

President and COO of Truist Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William H Jr Rogers (insider trades) sold 176,379 shares of TFC on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $50.22 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. It is a regional banking company with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. The company provides a range of banking services, and loans to businesses and consumers. Truist Financial Corp has a market cap of $67.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.240000 with a P/E ratio of 16.27 and P/S ratio of 3.06. The dividend yield of Truist Financial Corp stocks is 3.59%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Truist Financial Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO William H Jr Rogers sold 176,379 shares of TFC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $50.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • Chief Risk Officer Clarke R Starnes Iii sold 48,175 shares of TFC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $51.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TFC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)