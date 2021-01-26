Truist Financial Corp (TFC) President and COO William H Jr Rogers Sold $8.9 million of Shares

President and COO of Truist Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William H Jr Rogers (insider trades) sold 176,379 shares of TFC on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $50.22 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. It is a regional banking company with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. The company provides a range of banking services, and loans to businesses and consumers. Truist Financial Corp has a market cap of $67.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.240000 with a P/E ratio of 16.27 and P/S ratio of 3.06. The dividend yield of Truist Financial Corp stocks is 3.59%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Truist Financial Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO William H Jr Rogers sold 176,379 shares of TFC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $50.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

Chief Risk Officer Clarke R Starnes Iii sold 48,175 shares of TFC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $51.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TFC, click here