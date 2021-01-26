Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP and CFO John Francis Murphy Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Adobe Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Francis Murphy (insider trades) sold 2,139 shares of ADBE on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $474.51 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Adobe Systems Inc offers a line of software and services for content creation and the measurement of digital advertising and marketing. Its software applications includes Photoshop and Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. Adobe Inc has a market cap of $228 billion; its shares were traded at around $476.280000 with a P/E ratio of 43.94 and P/S ratio of 17.95. Adobe Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of ADBE stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $471.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of ADBE stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $463.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADBE, click here