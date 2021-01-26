>
Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:NOVA -3.93%


Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the markets close on February 24, 2021, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021.



To register for this conference call, please use this link [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F5276028[/url]. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 5276028. The replay will be available until March 4, 2021.



Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at [url="]www.sunnova.com[/url].



About Sunnova



Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterruptedTM.



For more information, visit [url="]www.sunnova.com[/url], follow us on Twitter [url="]%40Sunnova_Solar[/url] and connect with us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006017/en/


