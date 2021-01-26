>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS

January 26, 2021 | About: MNR +0.46%

HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (:MNR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of Monmouth’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.

Common - CUSIP 609720107

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Paid Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020$0.170000$0.061898$0.000000$0.000000$0.108102$0.061898
6/15/2020$0.170000$0.061898$0.000000$0.000000$0.108102$0.061898
9/15/2020$0.170000$0.061898$0.000000$0.000000$0.108102$0.061898
12/15/2020$0.170000$0.061898$0.000000$0.000000$0.108102$0.061898
TOTAL$0.680000$0.247592$0.000000$0.000000$0.432408$0.247592


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Paid Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020$0.17000036.410671%0.000000%0.000000%63.589329%36.410671%
6/15/2020$0.17000036.410671%0.000000%0.000000%63.589329%36.410671%
9/15/2020$0.17000036.410671%0.000000%0.000000%63.589329%36.410671%
12/15/2020$0.17000036.410671%0.000000%0.000000%63.589329%36.410671%
TOTAL$0.68000036.410671%0.000000%0.000000%63.589329%36.410671%


6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 609720404

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Paid Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020$0.382813$0.382813$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.382813
6/15/2020$0.382813$0.382813$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.382813
9/15/2020$0.382813$0.382813$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.382813
12/15/2020$0.382813$0.382813$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.382813
TOTAL$1.531252$1.531252$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.531252


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Paid Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/2020 $0.382813 100.000000%0.000000%0.000000%0.000000%100.000000%
6/15/2020 $0.382813 100.000000%0.000000%0.000000%0.000000%100.000000%
9/15/2020 $0.382813 100.000000%0.000000%0.000000%0.000000%100.000000%
12/15/2020 $0.382813 100.000000%0.000000%0.000000%0.000000%100.000000%
TOTAL $1.531252 100.000000%0.000000%0.000000%0.000000%100.000000%


NOTE: Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a.
Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS - Common – CUSIP 609720107

Payment DateFair Market ValueDiscount PriceDiscount on D/R
1/15/2020$ 14.57$ 13.84$ 0.73
2/18/2020$ 14.97$ 14.25$ 0.72
3/16/2020$ 11.20$ 11.20$ 0.00
4/15/2020$ 12.22$ 11.81$ 0.41
5/15/2020$ 11.48$ 11.12$ 0.36
6/15/2020$ 13.73$ 13.04$ 0.69
7/15/2020$ 14.20$ 13.49$ 0.71
8/17/2020$ 14.60$ 14.08$ 0.52
9/15/2020$ 14.33$ 13.62$ 0.71
10/15/2020$ 14.34$ 13.70$ 0.64
11/16/2020$ 14.78$ 14.04$ 0.74
12/15/2020$ 16.50$ 15.68$ 0.82

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996

#####

ti?nf=ODE0MjA3OCMzOTQ2MzkwIzUwMDA3MTc0NA
e1fe2958-3575-44d9-8358-5d1d3deb8707

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)