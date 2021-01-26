>
RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information for Its 2020 Dividend Distributions

January 26, 2021 | About: RPT +1.05%

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2020 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The January 2, 2020 common share and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2020. The January 4, 2021 preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration DateRecord DatePayable DateGross Distribution per ShareTotal Ordinary DividendReturn of Capital1Section 199A Dividend2
10/29/201912/20/20191/2/2020$0.220000$0.195409$0.024591$0.195409
2/13/20203/20/20204/1/2020$0.220000$0.195409$0.024591$0.195409
Total$0.440000$0.390818$0.049182$0.390818
100.0000%88.8223%11.1777%


Preferred Shares (: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration DateRecord DatePayable DateGross Distribution per ShareTotal Ordinary DividendReturn of Capital1Section 199A Dividend2
10/29/201912/20/20191/2/2020$0.906250$0.906250$0.000000$0.906250
2/13/20203/20/20204/1/2020$0.906250$0.906250$0.000000$0.906250
5/8/20206/20/20207/1/2020$0.906250$0.906250$0.000000$0.906250
7/29/20209/18/202010/1/2020$0.906250$0.906250$0.000000$0.906250
Total$3.625000$3.625000$0.000000$3.625000
100.0000%100.0000%0.0000%

1 Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment.

2 Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividend".

This information is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President of Finance
[email protected]
(212) 221-1752

