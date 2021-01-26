>
Washington Federal Announces 4.5% Increase in its Cash Dividend to 23 Cents Per Share

January 26, 2021


Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association (“WaFd Bank”), announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per share, a $0.01 increase from the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid February 19th, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of February 5th, 2021. This will be Washington Federal’s 152nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.



Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a national bank that operates 234 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of December 31, 2020, the Company reported $19.1 billion in assets, $14.2 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in stockholders’ equity.



Important Cautionary Statements



The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.



This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.



To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website [url="]www.wafdbank.com[/url]. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

