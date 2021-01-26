>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

January 26, 2021 | About: TCBI -3.04%

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and their board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, which is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIP”. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Investor Relations Contact
Jamie Britton
214.932.6721
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0MjEzNiMzOTQ2NTE1IzIwMTA1NjU=
4d3e11d0-1bf2-468f-9aeb-e8b0e9f40827

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)