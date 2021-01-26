Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL” or the “Company”), today announced the income tax allocation of 2020 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share (1) Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distributions (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250

Gain (3) Nondividend Distributions (4) Section 199A Dividends 12/30/2019 01/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131 01/30/2020 02/14/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131 02/27/2020 03/13/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131 03/30/2020 04/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131 04/30/2020 05/15/2020 $0.110 $0.09833031 $0.00334900 $0.00715261 $0.00619370 $0.00451708 $0.09498131 09/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.135 $0.12067811 $0.00411014 $0.00877820 $0.00760136 $0.00554369 $0.11656797

On September 18, 2020, the Company effected a four-for-one split on its then outstanding shares of Common Stock in connection with its initial public offering. The Distribution Per Share amounts have been adjusted to give retroactive effect to the stock split for purposes of this release.



The 2020 Capital Gain Distribution amounts are comprised entirely of long-term capital gain determined under Section 1231 of the Code, which amounts are excluded from Section 1061 of the Code. Accordingly, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Code and the Treasury Regulations thereunder, the Company makes the following disclosures: the “One Year Amounts Disclosure” and the “Three Year Amounts Disclosure” are each $0.



Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amounts (Box 2a).



Return of Capital.

Class A Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E104

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distributions (1) Unrecaptured Section 1250

Gain (2) Nondividend Distributions (3) Section 199A Dividends 09/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.135 $0.12067811 $0.00411014 $0.00877820 $0.00760136 $0.00554369 $0.11656797

The 2020 Capital Gain Distribution amounts are comprised entirely of long-term capital gain determined under Section 1231 of the Code, which amounts are excluded from Section 1061 of the Code. Accordingly, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Code and the Treasury Regulations thereunder, the Company makes the following disclosures that the “One Year Amounts Disclosure” and the “Three Year Amounts Disclosure” are $0.



Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amounts (Box 2a).



Return of Capital.



About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2020, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 641 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value greater than $4 billion.

