TCF Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

The Board of Directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) today declared quarterly cash dividends on TCF’s common shares and 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share is payable on March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35625 per depositary share is payable on March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record of the depositary shares, representing a 1/1,000interest in a share of the 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, at the close of business on February 12, 2021.TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF's primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has approximately 475 banking centers primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit [url="]ir.tcfbank.com[/url].Click [url="]here[/url] to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.Source: TCF Financial Corporation

