Denny's Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call on February 16, 2021

January 26, 2021 | About: DENN -2.28%

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation ( DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167
Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

