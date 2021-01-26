>
Marketwired
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q20

January 26, 2021

Lima, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 26, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 4Q20 Earnings Release Report will be released on Monday February 08, 2021 after market close.

Credicorp’s Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Tuesday February 09, 2021 at 9:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by Walter Bayly, CEO, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Team.

To access the call, please dial:
1 877 271 1828 within the U.S.
1 334 323 9871 from outside the U.S.
Participant Code: 643525

The conference call will also be webcast live and prior the call, an accompanying presentation will be posted. To access the webcast and presentation please visit in our website the following section: Investors / Financials / Conference call or at the following link:

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To replay the call, a webcast replay audio file will be posted on the company’s website approximately in the afternoon on the same day of the conference call.

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2019 (2019 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2020. The 2019 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2018 and 2019 and for the years ended December 31st, 2017, 2018 and 2019 under IFRS. Our 2019 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com. Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2019 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

[email protected]

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

Comments

