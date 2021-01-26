>
Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:STWD -0.98%

PR Newswire

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13715683
The playback can be accessed through March 4, 2021.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

  • Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
  • Mail -- For those without Internet access, the fourth quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301215585.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


