U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Tornado Victims in Fultondale and Central AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage at three of its facilities to residents impacted by the tornado and severe storms that slammed central Alabama on Monday night.

Buildings in Fultondale collapsed and numerous injuries, including one fatality, were reported. Accessibility to local storage units can assist in the community's recovery process.

"The damage from this tornado and the associated storms is widespread and significant," said Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. "As people begin their clean-up efforts, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Center Point

1632 Center Point Parkway

Birmingham, AL 35215

(205) 854-7763

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown

800 28th St. N.

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 730-7821

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake

7733 First Ave. N.

Birmingham, AL 35206

(205) 833-1208

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

