Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 9

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:ARCH -2.24%

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Tuesday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 800-289-0438 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 323-794-2423. No passcode is necessary. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch Resources website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch Resources' fourth quarter 2020 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 9 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-february-9-301215640.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.


