Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020:
Form 1099 Reference:
(Boxes 1a +
Box 1a
Box 1b
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 3
Box 5
Record Date
Payable
Total
Ordinary
Taxable
Total Capital
Unrecaptured
Nondividend
Section 199A
12/31/2019*
1/15/2020
0.4721
0.3800
0.0482
0.0149
0.0015
0.0772
0.3318
3/31/2020
4/15/2020
0.4800
0.3864
0.0490
0.0151
0.0015
0.0785
0.3374
6/30/2020
7/15/2020
0.4800
0.3864
0.0490
0.0151
0.0015
0.0785
0.3374
9/30/2020
10/15/2020
0.4800
0.3864
0.0490
0.0151
0.0015
0.0785
0.3374
12/31/2020**
1/15/2021
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
Totals
1.9121
1.5392
0.1952
0.0602
0.0060
0.3127
1.3440
(1)
Amounts in 1b are included in 1a
(2)
Amounts in 2b are included in 2a
(3)
Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital
(4)
Amounts in 5 are included in 1a
* The dividend with a record date of 12/31/2019, payable on 1/15/2020 represents the portion of the $0.48 per share fourth quarter 2019 dividend that exceeded 2019 tax earnings and thus was not included on the 2019 Form 1099-DIV.
**The fourth quarter distribution paid in January of 2021 will be treated as a 2021 distribution for federal tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
