Sanmina Corporation Invites You to Join its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:SANM -3.74%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

What:

Sanmina Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings



When:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET



Web Link:

www.sanmina.com



Teleconference

Dial in Number:

866.891.4420 – Domestic

Information:


201.383.2868 – International




Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-301215635.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation


