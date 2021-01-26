PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
What:
Sanmina Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings
When:
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET
Web Link:
Teleconference
Dial in Number:
866.891.4420 – Domestic
Information:
201.383.2868 – International
Contact:
Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:SANM. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:SANM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:SANM
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:SANM
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-301215635.html
SOURCE Sanmina Corporation