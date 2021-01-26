Bristow Group Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-458-4121 for domestic callers or

+1 323-794-2597 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 6114092. A telephone replay will be available until noon on February 17, 2021, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on February 3, 2021, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

