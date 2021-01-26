Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. Announces Launch of Offering by Loyalty and Brand Subsidiaries of $800,000,000 Senior Secured Notes due 2026

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HA), today announced the launch of an unregistered offering of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") by two newly-formed subsidiary Issuers (as defined below), subject to market and other conditions.

The Notes will be offered by Hawaiian Brand Intellectual Property, Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Brand Issuer"), and HawaiianMiles Loyalty, Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Loyalty Issuer" and, together with the Brand Issuer, the "Issuers").

The Issuers intend to lend the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to the Company, after depositing a portion of such proceeds in a reserve account. The final terms and amounts of the Notes are subject to market and other conditions and may be materially different than expectations.

The Notes are guaranteed by the Company, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., and certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Notes will be secured by, among other things, (a) a first priority lien on the core assets of the Company's HawaiianMiles loyalty program (including the intellectual property required or necessary to operate the loyalty program) and (b) substantially all of the Company's other brand intellectual property.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers, as defined in, and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws of any jurisdiction and will not have the benefit of any exchange offer or other registration rights. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.



About Hawaiian Airlines

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans, the offering of the Notes, and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continuing and developing effects of the spread of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations and financial condition; whether the Company's cost-cutting plans related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be effective or sufficient; the duration of government-mandated and other restrictions on travel; the full effect that the quarantine, restrictions on travel and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will have on demand for air travel in the markets in which the Company operates; fluctuations and the extent of declining demand for air transportation in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's dependence on the tourism industry; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash and manage its available cash; the Company's ability to accurately forecast economic volatility; macroeconomic developments; political developments; the price and availability of aircraft fuel; labor negotiations; regulatory determinations and related developments; competitive pressures, including the impact of industry capacity between North America and Hawai'i and interisland; changes in the Company's future capital needs; and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions referred to above that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements also include the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's other public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-inc-announces-launch-of-offering-by-loyalty-and-brand-subsidiaries-of-800-000-000-senior-secured-notes-due-2026--301215622.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.