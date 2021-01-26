>
Nelnet Business Services Acquires Catholic Faith Technologies

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:NNI +3.32%

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 26, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Services, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), is expanding its church technology offerings with the recent acquisition of Catholic Faith Technologies (CFT), an online learning and formation platform company located in Overland Park, KS.

CFT currently offers their learning management technology and services to faith-based organizations as Catholic Faith Technologies and to businesses under the CD2 Learning brand. Their award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology delivers micro-learning opportunities and customizable training platforms to churches, non-profit organizations, and companies across the country.

"The culture and products offered by CFT are in nearly perfect alignment with Nelnet's mission to make dreams possible through service and technology," said Becky Pollock, Managing Director at Nelnet Business Services. "This acquisition will enable us to expand services to our faith community partners, as well as enter into and support new markets."

"The ability for us to continue to serve and grow in both of our primary markets was key to our decision to join Nelnet," said Rich Bartlett, CEO of CFT. "Our organizations have assembled a group of highly-intelligent and hard-working servant leaders, all of whom are incredibly passionate about what they do. Our shared vision and mission will not only enhance our customer offerings but allow us to continue to serve our clients with confidence and humility."

"We are excited to bring Catholic Faith Technologies into Nelnet, alongside our FACTS and Aware3 brands, to expand our ability to serve private and faith-based organizations," said Pollock. "With all of us becoming more dependent upon online tools and mobile applications to facilitate efficient and engaging connections, this is a tremendous opportunity to bring enhanced value to the organizations we serve."

CFT will continue to be led by Bartlett and CFT President, Jay Breeden.

About Nelnet Business Services, Inc.
Nelnet Business Services, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), provides payment technology and community management solutions for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, churches, and businesses in the U.S. and internationally. We serve more than 1,300 higher education institutions and 11,500 K-12 schools across the globe.

About Catholic Faith Technologies

Catholic Faith Technologies (CFT) is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce. Since 2008, CFT has worked with faith groups and organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs and create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of online learners. CFT was built to help organizations streamline and scale mission-critical initiatives while creating touch points to maximize engagement, formation, certifications, centralized communications, and more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-business-services-acquires-catholic-faith-technologies-301215575.html

SOURCE Nelnet Business Services


