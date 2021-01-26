>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:UVV -0.23%

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:UVV) will webcast its conference call on February 8, 2021, following the release of its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, Vice President and Treasurer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com. A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through May 8, 2021. A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8th through February 23, 2021, at (855) 859-2056. The telephone replay identification number is 7927999.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis. The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution. The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global agri-products supplier, operating in over 30 countries on five continents, that sources, processes, and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. Tobacco has been the Company's principal focus since its founding in 1918, and Universal is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through the Company's plant-based ingredients platform, it provides high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients to food and beverage end markets. Universal has been finding innovative solutions to serve its customers and meet their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. The Company's revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, were $1.9 billion. Visit universalcorp.com for more information on Universal Corporation and the latest Company news.

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-conference-call-301215673.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


