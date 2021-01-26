>
Globe Life Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GL -0.42%

PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

1-929-477-0577

(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301215547.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


