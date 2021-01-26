M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Special 8% Stock Dividend

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) today announced that on January 25, 2021 its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share as well as a special 8% stock dividend on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The stock dividend will be distributed on March 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2021, with a brokers' cut-off date of March 10, 2021, and will be in the form of one additional share of MDC common stock for each 12.5 shares owned by shareholders on the record date. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price of MDC's common stock on the record date.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

