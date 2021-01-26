CNO Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please register at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9570459. Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will broadcast the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, and download and install any necessary software.

Participate by Replay

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com.

