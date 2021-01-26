>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Anterix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Investor Conference Call

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ATEX +0.69%

PR Newswire

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 8, 2021. An investor conference call will be held at 4:15 p.m. ET that afternoon. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 515024. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

About Anterix

At Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Contacts
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
973-531-4397
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-investor-conference-call-301215644.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)