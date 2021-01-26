>
Black Knight Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:BKI -1.03%

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

Black Knight will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings before the market opens on February 16, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-407-4018 (USA) or 201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Black Knight's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2021, through February 23, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13715694.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kirk Larsen, Black Knight's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Truist Technology, Internet and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and the Susquehanna Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Black Knight's Investor Relations website at http://investor.blackknightinc.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each investor conference.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Information for Investors:

Information for Media:



Steven Eagerton

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight

Black Knight

904.854.3683

904.854.5043

[email protected]

[email protected]

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-presenting-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301214769.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


