Endo to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

January 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ENDP +0.55%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on February 26, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8387347. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from February 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on March 5, 2021 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8387347.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc
Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301214494.html

SOURCE Endo International plc


