Las Vegas Sands Announces Executive Leadership Team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands has named long-time company executive Robert G. Goldstein chairman and chief executive officer, after having assumed the role as acting chairman and chief executive officer on January 7, 2021. Patrick Dumont has been named president and chief operating officer, and Randy Hyzak will now serve as chief financial officer. Mr. Dumont previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Mr. Hyzak was chief accounting officer.

The changes come as the company continues to mourn the loss of its visionary founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson, who was the company's chairman and chief executive officer since its inception. Mr. Adelson passed away on January 11 at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Mr. Adelson's leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world," said Mr. Goldstein. "Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision."

Mr. Goldstein joined the company in 1995 and became a member of the Board of Directors in January 2015. Prior to his appointment as chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Goldstein had served as president and chief operating officer since January 2015. His previous roles with the company include president of global gaming operations and executive vice president and president and chief operating officer of The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas.

Mr. Dumont joined Sands in 2010 and has been a director of the company since April 2017. In addition to his role as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Mr. Dumont also held positions as senior vice president, finance and strategy, and vice president, corporate strategy. Prior to his roles at Sands, Mr. Dumont worked in corporate finance.

"Mr. Adelson established the roadmap for the future of this company, and that roadmap is unchanged. I am dedicated to working with Rob and our leadership team to make our strategic objectives a reality," said Mr. Dumont. "Our path forward is clear and remains true to the principles our founder was committed to for so many years – we will continue supporting our people and the local communities in which we operate, reinvesting in our current markets, producing strong returns for our shareholders and aggressively pursuing new development opportunities."

With Mr. Dumont's appointment, Mr. Hyzak now assumes the role of chief financial officer, after serving as senior vice president and chief accounting officer since joining the company in March 2016. Prior to Sands, Mr. Hyzak served as vice president and chief accounting officer at Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd., and previously held other finance and accounting leadership positions at Freescale Semiconductor, including corporate controller.

