US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,937.04 on Tuesday with a loss of 22.96 points or -0.07%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,849.62 for a loss of 5.74 points or -0.15%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,626.06 for a loss of 9.93 points or -0.07%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.02 for a loss of 0.17 points or -0.73%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Tuesday. Earnings reports topped the headlines.

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Revenue of $21.9 billion decreased -16.5% year over year and beat estimates by $280 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.27 beat estimates by $0.25 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 missed estimates by $0.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM): Revenue of $8.58 billion increased 5.8% year over year and beat estimates by $190 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.38 beat estimates by $0.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Revenue of $22.48 billion increased 8.3% year over year and beat estimates by $860 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.65 missed estimates by $0.78 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beat estimates by $0.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP): Revenue of $9.35 billion decreased -17.8% year over year and beat estimates by $30 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.76 beat estimates by $0.47.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ): Revenue of $34.7 billion decreased -0.2% year over year and beat estimates by $230 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.11 missed estimates by $0.06 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beat estimates by $0.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): Revenue of $43.08 billion increased 16.7% year over year and beat estimates by $2.85 billion. FQ2 GAAP EPS of $2.03 beat estimates by $0.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Revenue of $3.24 billion increased 52.1% year over year and beat estimates by $210 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat estimates by $1.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beat estimates by $0.04.

In other news:

Janet Yellen has been confirmed as the new Treasury secretary.

The Biden Administration is making efforts to have enough vaccines for the entire U.S. population by the end of summer 2021.

The IMF released its World Economic Outlook.

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.1% in November and 9.1% year over year.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1% in November and 11% year over year.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 89.3 in January from 87.1.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 14 from 19.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.075%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.070%, five-year notes at a rate of 0.424% and 52-week bills at a rate of 0.090%.

Across the board:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +92.71% and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +20.18% fueled by a Reddit Forum short squeeze strategy.

Energy stocks led losses with an announcement that President Biden has halted Trump-era oil and gas leasing on national parks and other protected federal land.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,149.86 for a loss of 13.42 points or -0.62%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,233.22 for a gain of 0.39 points or 0.032%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,966.28 for a loss of 134.60 points or -0.89%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,648.14 for a loss of 24.09 points or -0.25%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,428.31 for a loss of 25.49 points or -1.04%; the S&P 100 at 1,775.81 for a gain of 1.17 points or 0.066%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,490.19 for a gain of 6.89 points or 0.051%; the Russell 3000 at 2,315.71 for a loss of 7.50 points or -0.32%; the Russell 1000 at 2,175.72 for a loss of 6.57 points or -0.30%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,455.77 for a loss of 110.11 points or -0.27%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 717.23 for a loss of 0.41 points or -0.057%.

