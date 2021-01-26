>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $995,893 of Shares

January 26, 2021 | About: PING +0.03%

CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Wong Durand (insider trades) sold 31,889 shares of PING on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $31.23 a share. The total sale was $995,893.

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.820000 with and P/S ratio of 9.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of PING stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $31.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 67,663 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 32,337 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.
  • CFO Raj M. Dani sold 17,208 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.
  • CFO Raj M. Dani sold 14,792 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $30.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PING, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)