Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $995,893 of Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.820000 with and P/S ratio of 9.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of PING stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $31.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 67,663 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 32,337 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 17,208 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 14,792 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $30.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Chief Legal Officer Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

