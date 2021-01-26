State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to SPDR ETF Lineup





ETF Name



















Ticker







SPDR Solactive Canada ETF







ZCAN



















SPDR Solactive Germany ETF







ZDEU



















SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF







ZGBR



















SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF







ZHOK



















SPDR Solactive Japan ETF







ZJPN



















SPDR Dorsey Wright® Fixed Income Allocation ETF







DWFI



















SPDR EURO STOXX® Small Cap ETF







SMEZ



















SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF







SYE



















SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF







SYG



















SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF







SYV

















Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, member FINRA, SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs (the “Liquidating ETFs”) based on an ongoing review of SPDR ETF offerings.The final day for creations and redemptions in each Liquidating ETF will be March 17, 2021. Trading of all shares will be suspended on each Liquidating ETF’s principal U.S. listing exchange at the open of market on March 18, 2021. Each Liquidating ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about March 23, 2021 (the “Liquidation Date”). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about March 24, 2021.For additional information, shareholders can visit [url="]www.ssga.com%2Fetfs[/url].SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit [url="]www.ssga.com%2Fetfs[/url].For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third-largest asset manager with US $3.47 trillion* under our care.3419652.1.1.AM.RTLExp.1/31/22_____________________________The principal U.S. listing exchange for each Liquidating ETF other than DWFI is the NYSE Arca, Inc. The principal U.S. listing exchange for DWFI is the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC.

