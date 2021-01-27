NHS Scotland Selects ServiceNow to Help Vaccinate 5.5 Million Citizens in Just 90 Days

[url="]ServiceNow[/url] (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that NHS Scotland is using ServiceNow’s Now Platform as the digital backbone of its program to rapidly roll out the vaccine to protect citizen health in the fight against COVID-19. NHS Scotland’s vaccine management system, developed on the Now Platform, integrates and digitizes the entire vaccine administration process. Launched nationwide on January 20, the system enabled NHS Scotland to hit the ground running, scheduling 220,000 vaccination appointments in the first 12 hours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006027/en/

“Developed in partnership with ServiceNow, NHS Scotland’s vaccine management system represents a seismic shift in our response to COVID-19 as it assists with allowing the entire vulnerable population of Scotland to be protected quickly and efficiently – leading to an anticipated easing of lockdown,” said Deryck Mitchelson, Director of Digital and Chief Information Security Officer at NHS Scotland. “The vaccine management tools provided by ServiceNow have been vital to expediting Scotland’s vaccine efforts as we enter what we hope will be the final stages of the fight against COVID-19.”To meet the demand for vaccinations in a timely and safe manner, NHS Scotland required an extensive system to drive the Scottish Government’s ambition to vaccinate 5.5 million citizens in just three months. Built on the ServiceNow Now Platform, in just six weeks, NHS Scotland’s vaccine management system enables the scheduling and recording of vaccinations for all 5.5 million citizens and allows the general population to book their own appointments through a Citizen Portal.Scotland’s response to COVID-19 has been supported by ServiceNow’s platform at every stage of the pandemic. NHS Scotland used ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite of apps to quickly develop effective national contact tracing systems, manage PPE inventory throughout the country, and keep track of Scotland’s testing data. In this next phase, it is using the Now Platform to roll out its Vaccine Management programme, to manage its country-wide vaccination programme. “ServiceNow has been a strategic partner in helping NHS Scotland respond to each phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, from monitoring our PPE levels to managing contact tracing challenges,” added Mitchelson. “Now, as we move into what we hope is the final phase of this pandemic, we have chosen ServiceNow’s solutions to help us roll out our vaccination programme.”“With more than 15 billion COVID-19 vaccines required worldwide, managing the vaccine process is one of the most significant workflow challenges of our lifetime,” commented Paul Smith, EMEA President at ServiceNow. “Because of the agility of the Now Platform, we were able to help NHS Scotland develop and deploy its vaccine management solution in just six weeks. We are proud to support NHS Scotland with its most pressing and vital task of getting Scottish citizens vaccinated and healthy.”ServiceNow will continue to introduce new solutions to support organisations’ vaccination efforts. More information can be [url="]found+here[/url].ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: [url="]www.servicenow.com[/url].© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006027/en/