Adverty and Verizon Media announce new deal to enable a huge range of brands and audiences to access Adverty's innovative ad formats within gaming

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) today announces a new deal with global media and technology company Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications Inc., which houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands and industry-leading technology platforms. The integration of Adverty's platform will enable Verizon Media's wide range of advertisers and audiences to access Adverty's seamless ad inventory at scale.

Adverty will connect to Verizon Media's Sell-Side Platform (SSP), enabling its unique and unobtrusive ad offering to reach wider audiences within gameplay, to maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

As the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, Adverty's announcement means that Verizon Media's clients and partners can access effective in-game advertising at scale, while Adverty itself will benefit from the growing numbers of global marketers looking to advertise within games through Verizon Media Ad Platforms: a unified Demand Side Platform (DSP) that allows advertisers to plan, buy and measure campaigns in premium content environments across every digital screen from mobile, to video, to Connected TV (CTV), to Digital Out of Home (DOOH) and Over the Top (OTT) through leading games consoles and in-game advertising.

"We have been seeing strong demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical. Still in its infancy, in-game advertising is set to see tremendous growth in the coming years and this development is a very important milestone in Adverty's industry establishment", says Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder at Adverty.

He adds: "Verizon Media also has its own Demand-Side Platform (DSP), making this a particularly exciting partnership and integration. There is increasing recognition that our In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats are the ultimate in non-intrusive brand advertising within the burgeoning gaming industry."

"Our mission is to help people stay informed and entertained, enabling them to communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect", says Kri Carlet, VP International Sales at Verizon Media. "From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionising the next generation of content creation and engagement. We're looking forward to bringing Adverty's quality, premium ad opportunities within gaming as a media channel for our customers. It's a huge opportunity for brands to meet their audiences in a highly engaging and growing environment."

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

