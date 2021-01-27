John Cena and Cow Sidekick Return for a Second Year of Experian Advertisements

Experian is kicking off a new campaign for Experian Boost, the first and only product that helps consumers potentially raise their credit scores instantly, with familiar faces. Five new ads will air that continue the relationship between the ads’ key characters, a hero and his purple-spotted cow, that show consumers how to immediately take control of their credit.The first commercial of the series, “Mind Control,” made its debut during the National Football League NFC Championship Game. The spot will also be highly represented across broadcast programming and streaming platforms. To view the commercial: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FOnbf8FiBdUg[/url]“We have seen tremendous success with this campaign over the past year capturing consumers’ attention and showcasing in amusing scenarios that the tool can improve your financial health,” said Kevin Everhart, vice president of consumer and brand marketing at Experian Consumer Services. “They really responded to the Experian Boost product and the creative humor avidly discussing it on social media, so we aim to keep that momentum going in 2021.”The creative kicked off a flurry of comments on social media last year with debate over what kind of cow is featured (no live animals are used; the star’s purple pal is actually the result of the partnership with production company MikeTeeVee and SFX house Framestore), to what in the world is such a star doing riding a purple cow that has replaced “MOO” with “BOOOOOST!”But consumers are really the stars that demonstrate the effectiveness of Experian Boost. More than 5 million people are using the tool and have increased credit scores by almost 50 million total points since the product launched in 2019. With that, Experian is continuing its mission to expand financial inclusion for all Americans.Consumers can also benefit from Experian Boost now in more ways connecting credit cards and adding positive payment history for video streaming services in addition to utility and telecom bills to their Experian credit file.“This first commercial kicks off a new chapter in our story of a hero and his purple cow as they continue their mission to spread the word about Experian Boost,” said Todd Miller, Chief Creative Director at The Cooler (Experian’s in-house creative agency). “The cow’s now-recognizable ‘Booooost’ response in the new creative builds on the iconic identity of this revolutionary product.”Consumers can go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.experian.com%2Fboost[/url] to enroll in a free Experian account. After granting permission for Experian Boost to connect to their online bank accounts or credit cards to identify utility, telecommunications and video streaming payments, consumers will receive an updated FICO® Score in real-time.Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.Learn more at [url="]www.experianplc.com[/url] or visit our global content hub at our [url="]global+news+blog[/url] for the latest news and insights from the Group.

