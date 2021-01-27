Blue Prism and ibi to Fast Track Covid-19 Vaccine Management

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) and Information Builders, Inc. (ibi) are partnering to offer a secure, automated solution for the fast tracking of vaccination management.

The collaboration maximizes the benefits of both intelligent automation and augmented data, giving healthcare providers the intelligence needed to make complicated decisions faster.

"Now that the FDA has approved vaccinations for Covid-19, healthcare providers are starting to plan the complex logistical process of vaccination management, and the recent surge in positive cases has highlighted the urgent need for a solution that allows organizations to manage the process efficiently," says Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer, Blue Prism.

Enhanced by ibi's data and analytics platform, Blue Prism's digital workforce gathers data at speed to help healthcare providers order, register, track and distribute vaccinations reliably and at scale. The joint solution combines real time public health data with supply chain information from vaccine manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare organizations, displaying it in easy-to-use situational awareness dashboards, with visualized, actionable insights available to both technical and non-technical users.

The solution offers dashboards to support:

Management and oversight of vaccine logistics and distribution with real-time availability of supplies and support, color-coded, customizable and easy to scale.

of vaccine logistics and distribution with real-time availability of supplies and support, color-coded, customizable and easy to scale. Real-time analysis and predictive analytics that integrate fully with HHS, NIH, and John Hopkins University.

that integrate fully with HHS, NIH, and John Hopkins University. Data-driven, ready to act, insights on local disease outbreaks, adverse reaction, hospital capacity and mortality rates.

on local disease outbreaks, adverse reaction, hospital capacity and mortality rates. Digital registration to orchestrate a process for mobile vaccine registration.

to orchestrate a process for mobile vaccine registration. Vaccination tracking to manage shipments and vaccines quickly and reliably as they are received.

to manage shipments and vaccines quickly and reliably as they are received. Personnel distribution to ensure efficient, effective action by our military, healthcare workers and epidemiologists.

This innovative solution will make it easy for organizations to use AI-equipped intelligent automation to monitor dashboards in real time, distribute personnel, connect with first responders to administer critical supplies and equipment and contact citizens for vaccination opt-in. It has the ability to check current medications against vaccine reactions and perform other time-consuming logistical tasks.

Cathy Sorsby, senior director, channels at ibi, said: "The combination of ibi's advanced data and analytics technology and Blue Prism's intelligent digital workforce will make a major difference to healthcare organizations during the pandemic. The combined power of our two platforms will enable healthcare organizations to ensure public safety from Covid-19 with real-time tracking, inventory and vaccine distribution, maximizing patient satisfaction and most importantly, saving human lives."

