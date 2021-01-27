>
Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates $150,000 in proceeds from holiday t-shirt sales to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

January 27, 2021 | About: NAS:ASO +2.53%

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021

KATY, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the donation of $150,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The two organizations collaborated to create fun holiday-inspired t-shirts, and a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sold were donated to St. Jude.

"During these challenging times, it's more important than ever to give back to an impactful organization like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Ken C. Hicks, Academy Chairman, President and CEO. "We were honored to partner with them on this unique opportunity, and we're thankful to our customers for helping us support St. Jude's mission."

During the holiday season, Academy sold long sleeve t-shirts in men's, women and youth that featured 9 fun and exclusive holiday designs. These were sold in all 259 Academy stores as well as on academy.com. For every shirt sold, 25% of the purchase price benefitted St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

About Academy
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-donates-150-000-in-proceeds-from-holiday-t-shirt-sales-to-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301215724.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors


