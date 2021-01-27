Bantec, Through Bantec Sanitizing, Will Offer a Mobile Exposure Response Service to Combat COVID-19

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that it will be launch an Exposure Response Mobile Service to combat COVID-19 flair ups occurring in all work and residential settings.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "In response to the federal and state guidelines for properly protecting employees in the workplace after an employee tests positive for COVID, Bantec Sanitizing is proud to announce Exposure Response, a rapid response mobile COVID disinfecting service. Conversations with noted employment attorney Ayesha Hamilton, Esq., of the Hamilton Law Firm in Princeton, NJ, helped Bantec identify this need. Ayesha advises: "State and federal guidelines mandate that employers "deep clean" their workplace after an employee tests positive for COVID-19 prior to allowing employees back into the facility."

Exposure Response will provide a mobile service which will sanitize a workplace using CleanSmart products and protocols and/or provide products and training which will allow employers to effectively sanitize their facilities post exposure.

Bantec intends to launch this mobile service in early February 2021.

Sanitizing process being performed at Chem Flowtronics, our strategic partner, and ventilator supplier. www.chemflowtronics.com

Link to Exposure Response Sanitizing Video: https://youtu.be/2Vay2B5J3jw

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards.

Bantec Sanitizing: www.bantec.store

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

