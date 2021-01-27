W. P. Carey Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI"). W. P. Carey joins 380 companies across 11 sectors and 44 countries and regions as a leader in its commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality in the workplace.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") data available to investors. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. W. P. Carey was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets."

In 2020, W. P. Carey took several notable actions to advance its diversity and inclusion efforts, including:

Launching a Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee to facilitate important conversations around diversity in the workplace

Signing the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion

Achieving recognition by Women on Boards as a "Winning" company for board diversity

Achieving 30% female representation on its Board of Directors

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey, said: "We are extremely proud to be included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index and recognized as a leader in advancing women in the workplace. Since our inception, we've strived to make W. P. Carey a place where women have the opportunity to learn, grow and become leaders within the company. Today's announcement is an acknowledgement of the progress we have made thus far around diversity, equity and inclusion, but we also recognize there is still more work to be done. We look forward to building on our collective efforts and continuing to promote a culture of inclusion where all employees feel valued and supported."

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

