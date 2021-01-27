IGT's Industry-Leading PlaySports Platform Powers FanDuel SportsBook Mobile App in Virginia

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlaySports platform is powering FanDuel Group's recently launched FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in Virginia. IGT and FanDuel Group have teamed up to deliver industry-leading sports betting in twelve U.S. states, including nine where players can enjoy the IGT PlaySports-powered FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

"We are excited to continue to grow our geographical and operational footprint with the launch of legal sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia late last week," said Niall Connell, Senior Vice President, General Manager FanDuel Sportsbook. "These are complex launches with individualized state-by-state requirements that require experienced partners like IGT."

"We are proud of the role IGT has played in helping FanDuel Group build the player-preferred sports betting solution in the U.S. market," said Enrico Drago IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "The IGT PlaySports platform is aiding FanDuel as it scales new market opportunities such as its recent launch in Virginia and enabling FanDuel to deliver its multi-state sports betting enterprise."

Since 2018, IGT has been a platform provider for several FanDuel Sportsbooks across the U.S., including the nation's largest volume retail sportsbook in the U.S. -- Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment in East Rutherford, N.J. In August 2020, IGT and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year agreement naming IGT FanDuel Group's exclusive retail platform provider for the entire U.S. market and a principal iGaming content supplier. Virginia joins New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa as states where players can enjoy IGT PlaySports-powered FanDuel Sportsbook apps.

For more information on IGT PlaySports visit IGT.com/PlaySports.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

