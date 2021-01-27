>
Taylor Morrison Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:TMHC -2.77%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation ("Taylor Morrison"), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison)

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at investors.taylormorrison.com.

For call participants, the dial-in number is: 1 (855) 470-8731 or 1 (661) 378-9962 and the audience passcode is: 8817967. This call will be recorded and available for replay at investors.taylormorrison.com.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available at investors.taylormorrison.com or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for six years running (2016-2021). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes and William Lyon Signature, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corp.
(480) 734-2060
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301215749.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison


