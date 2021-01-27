>
EQT Corporation Schedules Q4 and YE 2020 Results Conference Call for February 17, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:EQT -3.04%

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a conference call with securities analysts on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET

EQT Logo (June 2020) (PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation)

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2020. Additionally, EQT will provide an update on its 2021 financial and operational guidance. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. EQT plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will also be available via EQT's investor relations website for seven days following the live call.

Investor Contact:
Andrew Breese – Director, Investor Relations
412.395.2555
[email protected]

###

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Visit EQT Corporation at www.EQT.com; and to learn more about EQT's sustainability efforts, please visit esg.eqt.com.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-corporation-schedules-q4-and-ye-2020-results-conference-call-for-february-17-2021-301215746.html

SOURCE EQT Corporation


