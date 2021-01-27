>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ICL Included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:ICL +0% STU:3IH +0% XTAE:ICL +0.46%

Company recognized for commitment for advancing gender equality for third consecutive year

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has been included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies and increases the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. It also allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

"We're pleased to be one of the 380 companies included in Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index," said Ilana Fahima, ICL's Chief People Officer. "As a company, ICL strives to promote equality at all of our facilities worldwide. We are also committed to ongoing transparency and to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce."

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets."

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

PRESS CONTACT

Peggy Reilly Tharp

Dudi Musler

Or-li Kasuto Madmon

VP, Global Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

Scherf Communications

+1-314-369-3883

+972-3-684-4448

+972-52-4447750

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-included-in-bloombergs-2021-gender-equality-index-301215957.html

SOURCE ICL


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)