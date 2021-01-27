>
Articles 

Rollins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:ROL -0.3%

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total revenue increased 6.0% for the quarter and 7.2% for full year
  • Residential revenues increased 11.0% for the quarter 13.3% for full year
  • Earnings Per Share of $0.13 for the fourth quarter and $0.53 full year 2020

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $536.3 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $506.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $50.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

All shares and per share data have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split effective December 10, 2020.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Rollins' revenues rose 7.2% to $2.161 billion compared to $2.015 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $203.3 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the full year 2020 was negatively impacted by the one-time non-cash accelerated stock vesting of $6.7 million. Adjusted net income* for the full year 2020 was $267.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income* of $229.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are very proud of our results, and our employees and their commitment to customer service. Although 2020 brought many difficult circumstances related to COVID, we benefitted from our residential pest control demand and our previous technology investments."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

ROL-Fin

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

At December 31, (unaudited)

2020


2019

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,477


$ 94,276

Trade accounts receivables, net

126,337


122,766

Financed receivables, net

23,716


22,267

Materials and supplies

30,843


19,476

Other current assets

35,404


51,002

Total Current Assets

314,777


309,787

Equipment and property, net

178,860


195,533

Goodwill

650,794


572,847

Customer contracts, net

305,655


273,720

Trademarks and tradenames, net

104,644


102,539

Other intangible assets, net

10,045


10,525

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

212,342


200,727

Financed receivables, long-term, net

38,187


30,792

Benefit plan assets

1,198


21,565

Deferred income tax assets

2,222


2,180

Other assets

27,176


24,161

Total Assets

$ 1,845,900


$ 1,744,376

LIABILITIES




Accounts payable

64,596


35,234

Accrued insurance, current

31,675


30,441

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

91,011


81,943

Unearned revenue

131,253


122,825

Operating lease liabilities, current

73,248


66,117

Current portion of long-term debt

17,188


12,500

Other current liabilities

64,540


60,975

Total Current Liabilities

473,511


410,035

Accrued insurance, less current portion

36,067


34,920

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

140,897


135,651

Long-term debt

185,812


279,000

Deferred income tax liabilities

10,612


9,927

Long-term accrued liabilities

57,641


59,093

Total Liabilities

904,540


928,626

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock

491,612


491,146

Retained earnings and other equity

449,748


324,604

Total stockholders' equity

941,360


815,750

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,845,900


$ 1,744,376

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

REVENUES








Customer services

$ 536,292


$ 505,985


$ 2,161,220


$ 2,015,477

COSTS AND EXPENSES








Cost of services provided

266,344


254,284


1,048,592


993,593

Depreciation and amortization

22,403


22,606


88,329


81,111

Sales, general and administrative

159,086


154,795


656,207


623,379

Accelerated stock vesting expense

-


-


6,691


-

Pension settlement loss

-


-


-


49,898

Loss / (gain) on sale of assets, net

970


(175)


1,599


(581)

Interest expense, net

591


2,466


5,082


6,917


449,394


433,976


1,806,500


1,754,317

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

86,898


72,009


354,720


261,160

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

24,279


21,244


93,896


57,813

NET INCOME

$ 62,619


$ 50,765


$ 260,824


$ 203,347

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.13


$ 0.10


$ 0.53


$ 0.41

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

491,619


491,159


491,605


491,216

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the accelerated stock vesting expense and pension settlement losses.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



2020


2019


Better/
(Worse)


%


Net Income

$ 260,824


$ 203,347


$ 57,477


28.3

%

Accelerated Stock Vesting Expense

6,691


-


6,691


-


Pension Settlement Loss

-


49,898


(49,898)


-


Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded Expenses

-


(23,315)


23,315


-


Adjusted Net Income

$267,515


$229,930


$37,585


16.3

%

Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic And Diluted

$ 0.54


$ 0.47


$ 0.07


14.9


Weighted average participating shares
outstanding - basic and diluted

491,605


491,216


389


0.1


CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT
Rollins, Inc.
(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss
Fourth Quarter 2020 results on

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at:
10:00 a.m. Eastern
9:00 a.m. Central
8:00 a.m. Mountain
7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:
Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;
201-493-6779 international
with conference ID of 13714448
at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through February 3, 2021
Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13714448
THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?
Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746
Or email to [email protected]

For Further Information Contact
Eddie Northen, (404) 888-2242

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301215785.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.


