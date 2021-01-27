Rollins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Total revenue increased 6.0% for the quarter and 7.2% for full year

Residential revenues increased 11.0% for the quarter 13.3% for full year

Earnings Per Share of $0.13 for the fourth quarter and $0.53 full year 2020

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $536.3 million, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $506.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $50.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

All shares and per share data have been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split effective December 10, 2020.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Rollins' revenues rose 7.2% to $2.161 billion compared to $2.015 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $203.3 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the full year 2020 was negatively impacted by the one-time non-cash accelerated stock vesting of $6.7 million. Adjusted net income* for the full year 2020 was $267.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income* of $229.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are very proud of our results, and our employees and their commitment to customer service. Although 2020 brought many difficult circumstances related to COVID, we benefitted from our residential pest control demand and our previous technology investments."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At December 31, (unaudited) 2020

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,477

$ 94,276 Trade accounts receivables, net 126,337

122,766 Financed receivables, net 23,716

22,267 Materials and supplies 30,843

19,476 Other current assets 35,404

51,002 Total Current Assets 314,777

309,787 Equipment and property, net 178,860

195,533 Goodwill 650,794

572,847 Customer contracts, net 305,655

273,720 Trademarks and tradenames, net 104,644

102,539 Other intangible assets, net 10,045

10,525 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 212,342

200,727 Financed receivables, long-term, net 38,187

30,792 Benefit plan assets 1,198

21,565 Deferred income tax assets 2,222

2,180 Other assets 27,176

24,161 Total Assets $ 1,845,900

$ 1,744,376 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 64,596

35,234 Accrued insurance, current 31,675

30,441 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 91,011

81,943 Unearned revenue 131,253

122,825 Operating lease liabilities, current 73,248

66,117 Current portion of long-term debt 17,188

12,500 Other current liabilities 64,540

60,975 Total Current Liabilities 473,511

410,035 Accrued insurance, less current portion 36,067

34,920 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 140,897

135,651 Long-term debt 185,812

279,000 Deferred income tax liabilities 10,612

9,927 Long-term accrued liabilities 57,641

59,093 Total Liabilities 904,540

928,626 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 491,612

491,146 Retained earnings and other equity 449,748

324,604 Total stockholders' equity 941,360

815,750 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,845,900

$ 1,744,376

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 REVENUES













Customer services $ 536,292

$ 505,985

$ 2,161,220

$ 2,015,477 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided 266,344

254,284

1,048,592

993,593 Depreciation and amortization 22,403

22,606

88,329

81,111 Sales, general and administrative 159,086

154,795

656,207

623,379 Accelerated stock vesting expense -

-

6,691

- Pension settlement loss -

-

-

49,898 Loss / (gain) on sale of assets, net 970

(175)

1,599

(581) Interest expense, net 591

2,466

5,082

6,917

449,394

433,976

1,806,500

1,754,317 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 86,898

72,009

354,720

261,160 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 24,279

21,244

93,896

57,813 NET INCOME $ 62,619

$ 50,765

$ 260,824

$ 203,347 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.13

$ 0.10

$ 0.53

$ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 491,619

491,159

491,605

491,216

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the accelerated stock vesting expense and pension settlement losses.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



2020

2019

Better/

(Worse)

%

Net Income $ 260,824

$ 203,347

$ 57,477

28.3 % Accelerated Stock Vesting Expense 6,691

-

6,691

-

Pension Settlement Loss -

49,898

(49,898)

-

Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded Expenses -

(23,315)

23,315

-

Adjusted Net Income $267,515

$229,930

$37,585

16.3 % Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic And Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.47

$ 0.07

14.9

Weighted average participating shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 491,605

491,216

389

0.1



