'PEOPLE' Announces New Quarterly Publication Featuring The Royals Exclusively

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PEOPLE, the No. 1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, is introducing a new quarterly publication focused exclusively on all things Royal. The Spring 2021 premiere issue of "PEOPLE Royals" hits newsstands nationwide on March 5 for 12 weeks. The tag line "majesty, glamour, inspiration," displayed on the inaugural cover, will tout Princess Kate as "Kate the Great: How the Future Queen Is Defining Herself." The 100-page premium publication's newsstand price will be $12.99 US/$15.99 Canada and will also be available via annual subscription (four issues; $20) or two-year subscription (eight issues; $30) at https://peopleroyals.com/launch/. Each cover story will focus on a different member of the Royal family and will offer a rich look into his or her untold story — from Royal mom of three Princess Kate and future King Prince William to American Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and more.

Features will include a first-person essay, What Tea-Time Means to Me, written by Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. Spilling the Royal Tea will separate fact from fiction regarding stories about the Royals. The Royal Jewels will take readers inside the world's ultimate collection of dazzling tiaras and glittery accessories, each with its own fascinating backstory. That Time I Met Royalty will feature an interview with actress Rita Wilson about her encounter with Princess Diana, and Written in the Stars, from Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, will offer a personal glimpse of what readers' own fairytales may hold. Recipes from the Palace and style and beauty secrets will be shared in Live Like a Royal. And it's not only the British Royal family that will be featured in "PEOPLE Royals"; the premiere issue will also feature an exclusive interview with Prince Albert of Monaco, who talks about his life in quarantine during the pandemic.

Designed to usher readers behind palace walls, "PEOPLE Royals" will showcase glamorous new photos and inside stories they haven't seen or read elsewhere — from lavish celebrations and cocktails fit for a Queen to the luxurious lifestyles of the world's real-life princes, princesses, kings, and queens. With a chic, modern design and expert insights that only the editors of PEOPLE can provide, the quarterly perfect-bound publication will be a coveted collectible for Royals fans.

"PEOPLE has reported on the Royals since its debut in 1974 and has established itself as the leading authority on Royals," says Dan Wakeford, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE. "We felt it was only natural to launch a stand-alone beautifully crafted quarterlymagazine, which will inspire and entertain with deep stories and lush photography."

Adds Doug Olson, President and General Manager, Meredith Magazines, "Readers count on PEOPLE as the trusted authority to provide the most accurate and comprehensive Royals coverage. 'PEOPLE Royals' is the latest addition to Meredith's successful stable of quarterly publications and I have no doubt it will be received positively by Royals enthusiasts."

PEOPLE also teamed up again with The CW Network for two upcoming one-hour documentary specials focused on the Royals. The first, "PEOPLE Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream," is set to air Tuesday, March 30 at 9pm ET/PT, and the second, "PEOPLE Presents: William & Kate's Royal Anniversary," is set to air Thursday, April 29, at 8pm ET/PT. These documentary specials are an informative and entertaining chronological re-telling of the "fab four" that will feature archival footage with animation, graphics, fun explainer pods, and expert commentary from PEOPLE's Royals team. The TV specials are the latest in a partnership with The CW Network that began last year with the broadcast of the two-hour documentary, "PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion."

PEOPLE's vast audience has had an insatiable appetite for the Royals over the years. In fact, Princess Diana appeared on the cover of PEOPLE more than any other subject in the brand's history. William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 remain among the best-selling issues. One of PEOPLE's most popular digital verticals is dedicated to the Royals at https://people.com/royals/, which satisfies readers' interest in up-to-the-minute, 24/7 content.

In 2017 PEOPLE partnered with ABC on "The Story of Diana," a two-night television event that marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic passing at 36 years old. The documentary debuted to impressive ratings and won the two-hour timeslot over two consecutive nights, which led to another two-night ABC documentary the following year called "PEOPLE Presents the Royals." And back in 1997, PEOPLE purchased at Christie's auction in New York one of Princess Diana's famous Jacques Azagury dresses, which was subsequently donated to the New-York Historical Society in 2015 and is now a part of the museum's permanent collection.

ABOUT PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 46 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

