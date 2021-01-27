Financial Gravity Sees "Explosive Demand" for Planning

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced their Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary has begun gearing up for new client demand for core tax-planning services.

"President Joe Biden has consistently called for significant tax hikes as part of his campaign platform. Democratic victories in this month's Georgia Senate races give him the chance to implement those increases," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon. "This will set off another round of the cat-and-mouse game where taxes go up and advisors work to minimize the blow, creating explosive demand for planning."

Higher taxes stimulate demand for every one of Financial Gravity's core services. Business owners and high-net-worth investors will look for concepts and strategies to avoid the new taxes. This will drive new members to the TMN planning platform. Implementing those strategies will drive demand for Financial Gravity's broker-dealer, insurance, and turnkey asset management provider arms.

TMN provides a platform for CPAs, EAs, and financial advisors to use proactive tax planning to protect their clients from the brunt of higher taxes. Members enjoy several SAAS-based planning and client contact tools, plus a comprehensive suite of marketing, sales, and technical tax training resources. The network helps members transform from typical volume-based businesses into more-profitable margin-based business. Interested professionals can visit www.TaxMasterNetwork.com to learn more.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

