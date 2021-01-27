>
Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

January 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:LUV +0.42%

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and annual 2020 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/



To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2020-financial-results-on-january-28-2021-301212919.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.


