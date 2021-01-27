Lumentum to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Technology and Internet Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Technology & Internet Conference on February 11, 2021.

Event: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

